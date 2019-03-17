Finn Balor Talks Facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

The WWE’s plans for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35 have been a mystery. Numerous backstage reports have indicated that nothing is set in stone for “The Deadman” as of early March. But given that he has appeared at every WrestleMania since 2001, many fans still expect Taker to show up in some form or fashion at this year’s event on April 7 at MetLife Stadium.

While representing the WWE in Abu Dhabi this week for the World Games, Finn Balor was asked about potentially facing The Undertaker. While he was up for the idea, Balor’s answer indicated his attention was directed elsewhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, I would really love to fight Undertaker at WrestleMania but given the fact that I lost the title on Monday, I think I’m gonna attempt to convince Stephanie (McMahon) who I know is here at the World Games, to get me a rematch against Bobby Lashley for the I.C. Title.” Balor said while on The Kris Fade Show.

Balor won the Intercontinental Championship, his first title since his infamous Universal Championship reign in 2016, by beating then-champion Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a handicap match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view by pinning Rush. Lashley then won the title back from Balor on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw thanks to a distraction from Rush and a mid-air spear. WWE has already announced that this week’s Raw will see Balor team with a mystery partner to face Lashley and Rush in a tag match.

While a match between Balor and a 53-year-old semi-retired Undertaker may not seem like a huge draw at first, it does have some extra intrigue when you consider that the newest WWE Network advertisements for WrestleMania 35 have Balor appearing in his “Demon,” form, potential hinting at the Irish wrestler finally bringing his painted alter-ego to WWE’s biggest stage. Balor hasn’t used “The Demon” since winning a squash match over Baron Corbin at SummerSlam.

While he hasn’t used the paint since, Balor did get a brief run in the world championship picture when he faced Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. He came incredibly close to beating Lesnar, but wound up tapping out after “The Beast” locked him in a kimura as Balor attempted to cover him for a pin.

As of Sunday, WWE has seven matches announced for WrestleMania 35 so far, headlined by Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair.

H/T Fightful