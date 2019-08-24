Did Finn Balor Get Married During His WWE Hiatus?

Just a couple of days after two of WWE’s top stars announced their engagement, it looks like another top WWE star may have actually tied the knot this week.

Finn Balor, who is currently on leave from WWE, posted a picture to his Instagram account that appears to show himself and girlfriend Veronica Rodriguez of FOX Sports having a wedding ceremony in the middle of the jungle.

Balor’s caption reads “Welcome to the jungle. #ForeverGang”

You can see the post below for yourself.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the jungle #forevergang A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on Aug 24, 2019 at 4:04am PDT

Balor and Rodriguez made their relationship public back in June. Balor continued to work for WWE throughout the summer, but word eventually came out that he asked for two months away to re-charge. His leave request was granted, and Balor worked his last match in a losing, one-sided effort against Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam.

While re-charging was certainly probably a reason for his vacation request, it looks like Balor may have also had other intentions for his break away from wrestling. If the photo is exactly what it appears to be, congratulations are well-deserved for the new Mr. and Mrs. Fergal Devitt!