Finn Balor Talks Heel Turn On WWE Backstage, Says ‘The Prince Is Back’

Finn Balor became the first current WWE superstar to appear in studio on WWE’s new show, WWE Backstage on FS1.

WWE announced on Thursday night that they would air a second special edition of the show following SmackDown this week. SmackDown also aired on FS1 this week due to the World Series game on FOX, so SmackDown and Backstage aired back to back. The show was advertised around the fact that Balor would give his first interview since turning heel on this week’s WWE NXT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Balor spoke about how, to him, RAW and SmackDown are like Hollywood and NXT is like Broadway and there’s nowhere to hide in NXT. He said it is where he wanted to be and it felt good to be back. However, he said that it felt even better to kick Johnny Gargano in the head.

“RAW and SmackDown are like Hollywood. @WWENXT is like Broadway.” – @FinnBalor on why he returned to NXT.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/GFLZqKzC1d — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 26, 2019

Renee Young noted that lots of people have been talking about his heel turn on Wednesday night, including a certain club (Balor was formerly the leader of New Japan’s Bullet Club). Balor said that a lot of people have reached out to him.

The greats reinvent … and let nothing and no one stand in their way…..

welcome back to Broadway, @FinnBalor. #WWEBackstage https://t.co/t9ApjICr6c — Triple H (@TripleH) October 26, 2019

Young and Booker T went on to ask him about his character shift and he said that this is the real Balor. He followed that up by asking Booker T if he was familiar with his work before WWE (from New Japan). Balor said that he would say “the prince is back,” a reference to his former persona of Prince Devitt.