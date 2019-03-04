Film Critic Makes Strange Comment About Florence Pugh’s Appearance, Paige Responds

Actress Florence Pugh has received critical praise in recent weeks for her portrayal as WWE Superstar Paige in the film Fighting With My Family.

But both Pugh and Paige alike were taken aback this week when British publication the Evening Standard released its review of the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-produced film. While the review was overall positive, the writer made a bizarre remark about Pugh’s appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Though (Jack) Lowden’s performance is gorgeous, Pugh is the film’s main weapon,” the review read. “Hauntingly intense in The Falling and Lady Macbeth, the 23-year-old turns out to be an effortlessly nuanced comedian. With chunky thighs. Her character is based on real-world WWE champion Paige, whose legs are significantly slimmer. How cool! So many actresses offer an idealised version of real women. Pugh is changing the ideal.”

Pugh gave her response to the review via Twitter on Saturday.

Oh dear. Singling out my “chunky” thighs doesn’t help normalising an ‘all shape&size’ Hollywood. In fact that’s part of the problem.

I do hope people take more away from the film than the circumference of my hams.

⁦@EveningStandard⁩

//t.co/XG5pkEL1Iv — Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) March 1, 2019

“Oh dear. Singling out my ‘chunky’ thighs doesn’t help normalising an ‘all shape&size’ Hollywood. In fact that’s part of the problem,” Pugh wrote. “I do hope people take more away from the film than the circumference of my hams.”

Paige also took notice of the review and sided with Pugh.

“Wow I’m actually appalled this,” she wrote.

Based on the British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family, the film follows the Knight family as Paige (real name Saraya Knight) gets a developmental contract with NXT and moves from Norwich, England, to Orlando, Florida. The story culminates in Paige making her Monday Night Raw debut in 2014 the night after WrestleMania 30, where she defeated AJ Lee (played by Zelina Vega) to win the Divas Championship.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed just shy of $15 million at the domestic box office. Critics have thoroughly praised the film, giving it a “Certified Fresh” rating of 92 percent.

On Sunday Johnson took to Instagram to celebrate the film hitting No. 1 at the United Kingdom box office after being in theaters a full week.

“I wanna say thank you guys so much for making Fighting with My Family the number one movie in the UK, and here in the United States only a 40% drop, which is incredible for our little engine that could independent film,” Johnson said. “I saw a documentary years ago and thought, ‘You know what, this would make a great and empowering story.’ And here we are today. So, UK, I love you. Thank you.”