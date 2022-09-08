Former NFL Executive Joins WWE, Will Report to Triple H

World Wrestling Entertainment has brought another talent into the company, this time coming in an executive capacity. Adam Schefter reports that former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle has joined WWE as Executive Vice President, Talent. This role will see Ventrelle report directly to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. This comes just days after Levesque was promoted, as his responsibilities with creative and talent relations have been seemingly been categorized under one banner, that being Chief Content Officer.

"As a lifelong fan, it is an honor to join the world's premier sports entertainment company," Ventrelle said in a press release. "I am inspired by the vision that Stephanie, Nick and Paul have for the future and excited to further the commitment to deliver exceptional talent to the WWE Universe."

Ventrelle impressed WWE officials at WWE SummerSlam last year, as his former employer, the Las Vegas Raiders, hosted the event in their home stadium.

"Working with Dan during SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium last year, we were impressed by his expertise across a number of business and personnel areas," Levesque said. "We're excited to welcome him to the company."

The press release also describes Ventrelle as an "integral part" of the Raiders' migration from Oakland to Las Vegas as well as being a key figure in the opening of Allegiant Stadium. Within the Raiders organization, Ventrelle oversaw all business operations and also assisted with player and coach contracts, acting as lead negotiator. Ventrelle had been with the Raiders since 2004.

Alongside Ventrelle comes Maurice F. Edelson, a 25-year veteran of the legal and business world, who is joining WWE as EVP, Chief Legal Officer. Edelson previously held positions at Time Warner and Viacom, and his alma mater includes Columbia Law School, Harvard Business School, and Vassar College.

"I could not be more delighted to be joining the WWE team at this moment," Edelson said. "I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success and expansion of the WWE business."

Edelson will report directly to Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

"Maurice brings to WWE a tremendous legal and business acumen within the media, arts and entertainment sectors," McMahon said. "We look forward to his contributions to the organization."