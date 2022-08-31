Former WWE Star Addresses Possible Reason NXT Title Reign Was Cut Short

It's been a wild time in WWE since Triple H stepped back into Talent Relations and took over WWE Creative, which has resulted in a number of previously released stars being brought back to the company. That includes names like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and more, and the latest rumors and reports have indicated there is another former star on their way back to the company soon. That would be Jonah, aka the former Bronson Reed, and in a new interview with NBC Sports Boston, he was asked if his time in WWE and his Title reign was cut short because he had a stamp of approval from Triple H.

"That could be a reason why, which sort of sucks because Hunter has such a great mind for wrestling and he's done so much for that company, for WWE," JONAH said. "He was so instrumental to all the guys at NXT when it was the black and gold brand in helping them ... reaching their potential. He was very hands-on with the talent, and I had no bad words to say about Hunter or my time at NXT."

"But it did seem like that shift is a reason why a lot of us did get released. You see a lot of guys that Hunter did put his faith into like myself or Keith Lee or Karrion Kross, these guys that he made into Champions all of a sudden be released," JONAH said.

Before he was released, JONAH had recently become NXT North American Champion, but he would only hold the Title for 41 days, dropping the Title to Isiah 'Swerve' Scott. At the time it was thought that he was being moved to Raw or SmackDown, a theory bolstered by the fact that he wrestled a dark match at SmackDown and then a match on Main Event, but then he was released and that never happened.

Since then he's wrestled in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, and now he could be heading back to WWE thanks to the new leadership in charge. JONAH would be another major powerhouse on either brand, but especially on Raw, which has stars like Bobby Lashley, Omos, and Otis in the mix, and you know those matches could be great.

