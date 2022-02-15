Former WWE Star Reveals Major Transformation

At one point in time the hottest Tag Team in WWE was the pairing of Enzo and Big Cass, though that run didn’t last too long after the duo left NXT due to a variety of reasons. Since then both stars have experienced success with other companies, with Cass going by W. Morrisey over in Impact Wrestling. As for Enzo (now nZo), he has been battling it out in several promotions, including NEW, but he will be making his MLW debut later this month, and from the latest video on his Instagram, he has bulked up and added some major muscle since the last time fans saw him in WWE.

nZo will be debuting for MLW at their SuperFight in Charlotte, and he looks like a force to be reckoned with. Fans were quick to start talking about the transformation, and you can check it out in the post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WrestlingNewsCo/status/1492652052308234240?s=20&t=-vPN9zA_DITygsfyUGK9jg

nZo will be taking on KC Navarro in a grudge match after some back and forth between the two. KC got in the mix during a recent event of nZo’s, and now KC looks to get some payback.

In addition to nZo’s MLW debut, SuperFight will also mark the return of Killer Kross, who recently started popping back up at independent shows after the non-compete period expired in his WWE contract. Ricky The Dragon Steamboat will also be making an appearance at the event, and it will feature the return of Puma King and the debut of Mini Abismo Negro.

You can find all of the matches and appearances on the card below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs Davey Richards

Stairway To Hell: Mads Krugger vs Jacob Fatu

Grudge Match: nZo vs KC Navarro

The National Openweight Championship 4-Way: Alex Kane w. Mr. Thomas vs Matt Cross, Calvin Tankman, and ACH

MLW SuperFight will take place at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, February 26th at 7:30 PM EST.

Which match are you most excited for at the event, and what do you think of nZo’s new look? Let us know in the comments!