Former WWE Superstar Will Make AEW Debut on Dynamite

A former WWE superstar is set to make his All Elite Wrestling debut on tomorrow’s Dynamite. Earlier today it was revealed that Brian Kendrick was no longer under contract with WWE after requesting his release back in December of last year. There was a part of that initial report that said he might show up in AEW, but no one expected it to be literally the next night. That is what is happening though, as the official AAll Elite Wrestling Twitter account revealed that Kendrick will make his AEW debut on tomorrow’s Dynamite, and he will have his first match in the company against none other than Jon Moxley.

AEW announced the match against Moxley but they didn’t reveal a Brian Kendrick is All Elite graphic just yet, so he’s not “officially” part of the AEW roster at the moment. That said, it could go out right after his match wraps tomorrow. We’ll have to wait and see.

It’s been a minute since Kendrick was actively wrestling in WWE, as the last time he was wrestling was in 205 Live back in 2020. He did have what looked to be a program starting with Harland after Harland threw him down the stairs in a backstage segment, but that never materialized.

Now Kendrick will face Moxley in AEW, and fans will assuredly welcome him to All Elite Wrestling with open arms.