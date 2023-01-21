Four More WWE Superstars Announced for Royal Rumble

There were less than 20 Superstars listed for the Royal Rumble matches out of 60 total coming into tonight's SmackDown, but both Royal Rumble matches got new additions throughout the night. Before SmackDown even started two Superstars were revealed for the Men's match, and later on three more Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown joined them, as Braun Strowman, Gunther, and Omos were all revealed to be participating in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Then Zelina Vega declared for the Women's Rumble match.

Before tonight's episode started, SmackDown's Drew McIntyre and Sheamus declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match, and they had quite the night, as Sheamus and McIntyre also defeated the Viking Raiders to move on to the next round of the Tag Team Contenders Tournament.

With the new additions, the Men's Rumble Match now includes Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Gunther, and Braun Strowman. That leaves 16 spots left in the match, and several will likely be left as surprises for the event.

As for the Women's Rumble Match, only four spots had been revealed prior to SmackDown, and later in the night, Vega joined commentary to announce she was declaring for the Rumble. The Women's Rumble Match now includes Vega, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae. You can find all of the confirmed matches for the Royal Rumble below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

The Royal Rumble kicks off on January 28th at 8 PM EST.

