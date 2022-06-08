Freddie Prinze Jr. Addresses Vince McMahon's View on Sneezing in WWE

✖

One of the more interesting stories surrounding WWE's Vince McMahon is his dislike of sneezing, as it's been said in the past that he isn't a fan of sneezing or being sneezed around and views it as a sign of weakness. This topic happened to come up during the latest episode of Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Wrestling With Freddie podcast, and while he doesn't remember ever sneezing around him, Prinze Jr doesn't recall ever getting yelled at for sneezing, and also thinks some of that has been blown up a bit, including by McMahon himself.

"I don't think so. If I did, I didn't care," Prinze Jr. said. "I mean, it's a normal thing. I know. I've heard all like the 'ew, gross' stories and all that. But he just plays it up, you know? He doesn't like it, but who wants to get sneezed on, who wants to get sick? Nobody. But I think that's been blown up more than it actually is. Or when I worked there – at one point it had been a real thing, but even he kind of played it up a little bit, at this point. But I never got in trouble for sneezing."

Prinze previously shared a story regarding a pitch for Jeff Hardy, a pitch that Triple H wasn't a huge fan of at the time. In the meeting, he pitched that Hardy would be a good pick to hold the Title but if it didn't work out you could just take it off him, and Triple H raised some concerns.

"We're waiting outside, we wanna know the answer," Prinze Jr. said. "The production meeting on this day was on the same floor as a VIP cafeteria, so there's like this empty cafeteria behind us. A lot of free space. I'm sitting there and looking at Freebird [Michael P.S Hayes] and I go 'what do you think?' and he goes 'I don't know, you did your best!' He's like trying to prep me for failure. So now I'm like shoot, man, this is not gonna happen. This is seriously getting killed right now?"

"Listen, again, Hunter was proven right at the end of the day. I mean Jeff got in trouble less than a year after this happened. They gave him the other belt after that, the other championship. And then he got in trouble and then got in bigger trouble and had to leave the company for a while. So at the end of the day, he was right, but all of a sudden the door swings open and only Hunter comes out, and he doesn't even look at me. Right, and he walks by. So this now means two things; one, this dude doesn't like me anymore or is probably going to work against me now, which is what happened. Or two, Jeff's going to be the World Heavyweight Champion!"

