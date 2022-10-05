Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Made Offer to Bray Wyatt For New Wrestling Company

The Triple H era of WWE kicked off with the shocking returns of several stars to the company, and that also had a ripple effect across the wrestling world, as any plans in the works for some of those stars had to be changed when they returned to WWE. Freddie Prinze Jr. has spoken in the past about wanting to work with Karrion Kross before his WWE return as part of his new wrestling company, and during the most recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. revealed that he had made a serious offer to Wyatt. Wyatt hasn't technically returned to WWE mind you, but most think the White Rabbit teases will end up being for him.

"So I'm still moving forward. I have a finished script. I have two producers that are both interested in wanting to partner up with me on this. I don't have a TV deal in place, but I am very close to that," Prinze Jr. said. "It's weird sharing dreams for two reasons; One, once you release the energy, it's out there and it's no longer within you. Then you have to find a new way to challenge yourself. Secondly, I hate announcing a deal before there is ink on paper because until there is ink on paper, your script is nothing, your federation is nothing, it's just an idea."

"I have a script in place that people have been incredibly receptive to and I am working on filling out a roster. I have a female in place that a lot of people know and love. Everybody knows that I love Bray. It was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer, and sure, I'll confirm that. I put out an offer there, and I think it's a creative offer," Prinze Jr. said.

As for the deal itself, Prinze Jr. says he can't compete with a deal from WWE financially, but the deal made up for those shortfalls in other ways.

"Financially, I wouldn't be able to compete with the WWE, but I've put other things in there that I think are important to Bray. I don't think I'm going to get it as the weeks go on, but we'll see. You never know. If I don't, then I'll shift gears again like I did the last time. It's a speed bump in the road and I will find the next person and rework the story to make it for that. But whoever my main guy is, that's who this is going to revolve around in the wrestling half of things," Prinze Jr. said.

H/T Fightful