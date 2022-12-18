Full Spoilers Revealed for WWE's SmackDown Christmas Episode

WWE set up some big matches on last night's SmackDown that will play out over the next two weeks, and since they ended up taping one of those episodes after last night's show, we now have full spoilers on what to expect next week. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match, the Miracle on 34th Street Fight, and the Gauntlet Match set to determine SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's next challenger, so if you want to go in without spoilers you've been warned.

Thanks to a recap from PWInsider, here's what you can expect. We'll start with the Gauntlet match, which included Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, Xia Li, Emma, Sonya Deville, and Raquel Rodriguez, though the field would increase when Shayna Baszler came out as a surprise entrant. It would be Raquel that stood tall and won the chance to challenge Rousey for her Championship though, as she's been targeted by both Rousey and Baszler as of late and has a score to settle.

There was also fallout from this week's in-person debut of Uncle Howdy. Bray Wyatt would come out and demand an apology from LA Knight, who attacked him and accused him of attacking him in previous weeks. Wyatt then assaulted the camera person who was filming him.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett would continue to build their feud with Rey Mysterio, as they were watching his match against Angel Garza from the seats. Mysterio tried to get Kross in the ring to fight him but Kross didn't oblige.

We also saw the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns make an appearance, heading to the ring with Sami Zayn. Reigns promised they would beat John Cena and Kevin Owens in their Tag match, and also said that Solo Sikoa would be facing Sheamus the following week (December 30th). Zayn said that Owens is like a black cloud following his career and said he'd deal with his past next week.

Hit Row would defeat the Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma to become The Usos' next challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, but they weren't able to stop the Bloodline's dominance, as The Usos retained their Titles.

Finally it was time for the Miracle on 34th Street Fight between the teams of Ricochet and Braun Strowman and Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The match featured giant candy canes, presents, and more Christmas-themed mayhem, including the New Day, who were dressed as nutcrackers in one of the large gift boxes. At one point Ricochet had to be checked on by medical officials after he started bleeding, but he was clear to return to the match and he and Strowman won it after Ricochet launched a move while standing on Strowman's shoulders.

