San Francisco 49ers George Kittle Wears The Rock Inspired Cleats

It’s a big day for San Francisco 49ers fans as they return to playoff action and are currently handling the Minnesota Vikings. But, George Kittle was ready to bring it from the opening kickoff with a little inspiration from Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. He had some special cleats for the occasion customized by Mache. Now, the footwear artist is one of the most respected customizers in the footwear game and he helped bring these The Rock kicks to life. The body of the boots are black with some of the WWE superstar’s famous sayings overlaid on the sides. There is also a really nice portrait of the current action star on the inside panels as well.

Mache wrote on Twitter while showcasing the work, “Yeah the Niners play my Vikings today but that couldn’t stop me from lacing my man @gkittle46 with these custom cleats inspired by @TheRock. If you understand the mutual love of wrestling me and #85 have you know how these were meant to happen eventually.”

The Rock himself couldn’t help chiming in on the impressive work while shouting out the star tight end and the artist responsible for the handsome pair of cleats.

Johnson wrote, “Big love and gratitude to my boy @gkittle46, “The People’s Tight End” for rocking these electrifying custom ROCK’s made by @MACHE275. @49ers #bloodsweatrespect #bringit”

There have been a variety of awesome customs on NFL fields this year. Earlier this season Mache laced Minnesota wideout Stefon Diggs up with some very impressive Joker custom cleats as well. People on social media really loved the homage and they even got featured on the telecast.

