GLOW Wrestler Matilda The Hun Dies at 73

Deanna Booher, better known from her time as Matilda The Hun in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, died this week at the age of 73. Bill Apter reported the news on Saturday, which was followed by a statement from the WWE — “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as “Matilda The Hun” and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73. Our sincerest thoughts are with her family, friends and those affected by her passing. … WWE extends its condolences to Booher’s family, friends and fans.”

Booher first started wrestling in the 1980s via amateur mud wrestling, taking on both women and men in California before making her debut in a match against a 700-pound bear. She wrestled in GLOW for two years, then found success in the acting world in movies like Spaceballs, Brainsmasher… A Love Story and Theodore Rex and shows like In Living Color and Married…with Children, often portraying her other wrestling persona Queen Kong.

