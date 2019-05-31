Goldberg Announced for Final WWE SmackDown Live Before Super ShowDown

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will make his return to WWE television on Tuesday, as the former WCW World Champion will appear on SmackDown Live.

WWE released an announcement for his appearance via WWE.com on Thursday night.

“Three days before his highly anticipated matchup against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will journey to SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!,” the announcement read.

“The former Universal Champion hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since the night after he battled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33,” the announcement continued. “It does not go unnoticed that Goldberg is choosing to appear on SmackDown, the brand with which The Phenom has long been associated. What are Goldberg’s intentions and what will his rare appearance mean for his once-in-a-lifetime clash with The Deadman next Friday?”

Goldberg has no real ties, as his first year-long run in the WWE in the early 2000s was spent primarily on Raw. But with The Undertaker already announced for an appearance on Monday night, this could serve as a rebuttal to “The Deadman.”

The June 7th match between the two in Jeddah will be a legitimate “first-time ever” event, as the two have never been booked in a singles match up until now. The only previous time they crossed paths was at the 2017 Royal Rumble when they briefly traded punches before Undertaker was able to sneak up behind Goldberg and eliminate him from the match. From there, Goldberg would turn his attention to the Universal Championship, defeating Kevin Owens in a matter of seconds at that year’s Fastlane event. He then dropped the title to Brock Lesnar, kicking off a 504-day reign for “The Beast.”

Other matches announced for the show include a 50-man battle royal, Triple H vs. Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon, and Lars Sullivan vs. all three members of Lucha House Party. The three title matches on the show include Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler, and Intercontinental Champion “Demon” Finn Balor vs. Andrade.