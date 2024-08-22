“Hangman” Adam Page Declares Himself for Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In

A Casino Gauntlet match will take place at AEW All In this weekend to determine which male AEW star will get a shot at the AEW World Championship. While many of the names are kept under wraps in these scenarios, Orange Cassidy confirmed himself last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite and both Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe threw their names in the hat on tonight’s episode. There have been reports that it may become a star-studded affair, but one unsurprising name entering the fray is none other than “Hangman” Adam Page.

Renee Paquette catches up with Hangman who was told to leave the building due to an altercation backstage. He informs her that he will be in the Casino Gauntlet match this weekend and anyone that stands between himself and the World Champion will be taken out. His former Dark Order associate Evil Uno walks past and he grabs him and inquires about the match and who may be in it. Uno lets him know that after speaking to Christopher Daniels he will be part of it and he can’t contain his excitement. Hangman sneaks up behind him with a steel chair and attacks him to further his point about people in his way.

https://x.com/AEW/status/1826427295000662341

The Cowboy has been in a heated blood feud with the World Champion for the better part of a year now. Him entering the match is honestly the least surprising thing he could do at this point, however getting a statement making win in Wembley could set him on the path to becoming a two-time World Champion in AEW. Recent reports have indicated that Swerve and Hangman may very well be headlining AEW All Out in early September, so if that’s the case, making it for the World Championship makes a lot of sense.

The only wrinkle in that is Bryan Danielson who is set to put his career on the line against Swerve this weekend. Danielson has been candid about his career winding down and how he wants to spend more time at home, but fans have been hopeful that he will finally win gold in AEW. In recent interviews he’s made it clear that he’s content with the results of this weekend no matter what happens.

AEW All In goes down Sunday, August 25th starting at 12 p.m. ET. In the meantime, stay tuned to ComicBook for the latest news and updates on AEW.