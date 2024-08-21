“Hangman” Adam Page Confirms He Will Be at AEW All In, Teases Involvement

This Sunday, August 25th, AEW will be back in London for AEW All In, the second annual pay-per-view. Several of the company’s top stars will be involved with the show including Swerve Strickland who is putting the World Championship on the line against Bryan Danielson. It could very well be the veteran’s final match as his full-time in-ring career winds down. One wrestler not featured on the show at this time is “Hangman” Adam Page. At last year’s event he teamed with his Elite allies Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi against Bullet Club Gold. This year there are no current plans for the cowboy who has been in an intense blood feud with Swerve Strickland for the last year.

Will Hangman Page be at AEW All In?

Despite him not being advertised, fans have speculated that he will be part of the Casino Gauntlet which will earn the winner a guaranteed title match. So far, the only confirmed name to participate is Orange Cassidy who won a spot, but reports indicate there will be star-studded involvement at the show. Hangman hinted at his involvement at the event, noting that he will be in town for the show.

“Well, I’ve bought a ticket. I booked a hotel. I will physically be at All In,” Page told Paste Magazine. “I’m not going to tell you my intentions, not going to tell you my thoughts, but I will be there because they want to book me in a match. If I can get my way into a match, I certainly have my opinions on which it would be. I have my ideas on what I want to do at Wembley and I will be present.”

Rumblings that Hangman and Swerve may go at it in their fourth singles outing at AEW All Out has gotten audiences hyped for the next installment of their feud. If Swerve can retain the title on Sunday against Danielson, it’s hard to imagine what the next match between him and Page would be. They’ve already done the Texas Death stipulation which has become Page’s signature in AEW, so they could definitely take a play out of CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s book and do either a Strap match or a Dog Collar match.

AEW All In goes down Sunday, August 25th at 12 p.m. EST. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook for the latest news and updates on AEW.