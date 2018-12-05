HBO to Release Kenny Omega Documentary in 2019

HBO has become renowned over the years for their documentaries and a new one that looks to be on the horizon will be especially satisfying to wrestling fans.

Reports are circulating that HBO will be debuting a documentary on Kenny Omega at some point in 2019. Omega is a mega star throughout the world, starring with New Japan Pro Wrestling currently as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Outside of WWE, there is arguably no wrestler on earth as popular as Omega.

The news came via an interview that musician Joseph Shabason did with the Kreative Kontrol podcast recently. Shabason noted during the show that he had just completed the musical score for the upcoming Omega documentary.

“I just finished a documentary about a wrestler. That’s going to be coming out on HBO in the New Year, which is going to be really exciting,” Shabason said.

He continued, “It’s a wrestler named Kenny Omega. He’s a wrestler from Winnipeg, but went to Japan and formed this tag team called the Golden Lovers, which was sort of like the first ever queer storyline in wrestling. He’s a pretty incredible dude; I was really happy with scoring that.”

When AJ Styles left New Japan in early 2016, Omega took on the role as leader of the Bullet Club and has excelled ever since. He and his partners in The Elite, Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, have changed independent wrestling for the better over the last couple years. Add in Adam Page, Marty Scurll, and Cody and you have the hit YouTube show Being The Elite as a major success as well. They even have Funko Pop figures.

There are some rumors and speculation about the tone of the documentary, but nothing that can officially be confirmed at this time. HBO is of course no stranger to pro wrestling documentaries; the network helped produce the extremely successful Andre The Giant documentary alongside Ringer Films, JMH Films, and WWE earlier this year.

Omega, the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion, is set to defend his title on January 4th at New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 13 against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Tokyo Dome.