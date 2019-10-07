Seth Rollins Controversially Retains Universal Championship Inside Hell in a Cell Against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins walked out of Hell in a Cell as the WWE Universal Champion, but nobody in the arena seemed to be very happy about it. After hitting Wyatt with all manner of weapons under the ring, the official called for a no contest after Rollins swung a sledgehammer at a downed Wyatt. The decision enraged the Sacramento fans, as they began to chant “AEW” and boo loudly.

Wyatt closed out the show by waking up, locking Rollins in the Mandible Claw and hitting him with the Sister Abigail outside the ring. He locked on the claw again as the lights in the arena went out. The show ended, but the boos in the arena could still be heard.

Rollins couldn’t get much offense in early, and didn’t even have time to cover Wyatt when he hit a splash through a table and a Curb Stomp.

Minutes later Wyatt pulled out the same massive mallet he had used on episodes of Firefly Fun House and drove Rollins into the cell wall with it. Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on the mallet followed by two diving knees, two super kicks and three Curb Stomps, but Wyatt still made it back to his feet. Rollins then hit a Pedigree and a Stomp but it was only for a one count.

Rollins pulled out a handful of more stomps, a ladder and a chair but it couldn’t keep Wyatt down for more than a second. This led to a series of weapons attacks, culminating in the sledgehammer spot.

The feud between Wyatt and Rollins first began in the buildup to Clash of Champions when Wyatt began cutting promos saying he’d take on either Rollins or Braun Strowman at the Hell in a Cell event. Moments after Rollins beat Strowman to retain his title “The Fiend” appeared and knocked the champ out with his Mandible Claw. In the weeks that followed Wyatt would taunt Rollins by distorting the Raw broadcast and taking down both Kane and Strowman in front of Rollins. This past week’s Raw ended with Wyatt locking the Mandible Claw on Rollins once again