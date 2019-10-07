Watch: WWE Fans Boo and Chant ‘AEW’ After Hell in a Cell Ending

The main event of WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view left fans outraged on Sunday night, as the Hell in a Cell bout between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt was thrown out by the referee after Rollins whacked “The Fiend” with a sledgehammer. The boos in the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento were deafening, as many fans were hoping to see Wyatt capture the WWE Universal Championship after months of buildup. Wyatt quickly recovered from the attack and put Rollins in the Mandible Claw to close out the show, but it was too little too late. Fans even went so far as to chant “AEW,” mere days after AEW Dynamite had beaten NXT in the ratings in their premiere on Wednesday night.

Many fans then took to Twitter to voice their frustration over the booking decision. It may be quite some time before Wyatt gets another shot at Rollins, since he’s already booked for a 10-man tag match at Crown Jewel and, if recent history is any indication, he’ll be in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series.

When the PPV goes off the air 40min earlier than you’re accustomed to, there’s a DQ finish in a no-DQ match men have nearly died in and you kill Seth’s finisher at the same time you kill a hyped monster… you’re gonna have a bad time. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/yCC0mbi9kC — Dave Hancock (@dhancock110) October 7, 2019

Check out some of the best reactions below.

More Chants After the Show

The Right Move?

X-Pac Brings Up a Great Point

Sean Waltman said “I know you might not have me back for one of these but how the HELL do you get DQ’d in a HIAC match?!” pic.twitter.com/o4kwj2zRqr — Dave (@DaveMuscarella) October 7, 2019

That’s Never a Good Comparison

I really never try to use hyperbole. I hate it. And I love WWE. But I think we just saw an all-clunker WWE PPV main event. I just watched Russo winning the the title on Nitro last night. It feels like that. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 7, 2019

A Well-Timed Tweet

We’ll be back Wednesday for a new episode of Dynamite on TNT. — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) October 7, 2019

What Are The Rules?

Can someone explain how Mick Foley fell off a cell and it was fine but Seth beating up Bray with weapons constitues a DQ? #HIAC now means nothing just like last year when Braun lost his MITB contract in a no contest. Like, WHAT?! — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMc1985) October 7, 2019

Loud Noises!

WHY DO THEY ALWAYS DO THIS TO BRAY WYATT WHEN HE’S CONSISTENTLY ONE OF THE COOLEST CHARACTERS IN WRESTLING?!



*takes deep breath*



::end rant:: — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 7, 2019

This Clip Is More Than Eight Years Old