Watch: WWE Fans Boo and Chant ‘AEW’ After Hell in a Cell Ending

The main event of WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view left fans outraged on Sunday night, as the […]

The main event of WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view left fans outraged on Sunday night, as the Hell in a Cell bout between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt was thrown out by the referee after Rollins whacked “The Fiend” with a sledgehammer. The boos in the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento were deafening, as many fans were hoping to see Wyatt capture the WWE Universal Championship after months of buildup. Wyatt quickly recovered from the attack and put Rollins in the Mandible Claw to close out the show, but it was too little too late. Fans even went so far as to chant “AEW,” mere days after AEW Dynamite had beaten NXT in the ratings in their premiere on Wednesday night.

Many fans then took to Twitter to voice their frustration over the booking decision. It may be quite some time before Wyatt gets another shot at Rollins, since he’s already booked for a 10-man tag match at Crown Jewel and, if recent history is any indication, he’ll be in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series.

