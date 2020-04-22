WWE: Hero Collector Reveals New Shawn Michaels and Ultimate Warrior Figures (Exclusive)

Hero Collector is back with a new round of their WWE Championship Series statuettes, and we've got your exclusive first look at the two newest legends coming to the line. For those who aren't familiar, the WWE Championship Series line is made up of 1:16 scale statues that also come with a 16-page magazine that explores the superstar and their biggest matches. The line is now getting two legendary additions in the Ultimate Warrior and Shawn Michaels, aka the Heartbreak Kid. Both of these new additions will be hitting the line this July, and you can grab them from Hero Collector directly if your local game shop of choice is still not open by that time, though many are doing curbside pickup already.

#24 – Shawn Michaels “The Heartbreak Kid”

Product Description: “The Icon, The Showstopper, The Main Event” – whether dominating singles as the Heartbreak Kid or defining the Attitude Era as part of D-Generation X, Shawn Michaels made WWE history with his showmanship, athleticism, and sheer bravado, in a career spanning more than 30 years!

#26 – The Ultimate Warrior

Product Description: Hailing from “Parts Unknown” and totally out of control, the Ultimate Warrior is one of most colourful legends in WWE history. His flowing mane, muscled arms and wild warpaint represented the peak of superstardom in the early 1990s, as the manic and mysterious master of the ring!

Each figure and magazine set will retail for $19.95.