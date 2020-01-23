Hero Collector Reveals New Figures, Featuring Mick Foley, The Miz, and More

Hero Collector is ready with a new round of their WWE Championship Series statuettes, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at them! For those who aren’t familiar, the WWE Championship Series line is made up of 1:16 scale statues that also come with a 16-page magazine that explores the superstar and their biggest matches. The line is now getting four more big-time superstars including legends like Rowdy Roddy Piper and Mick Foley (Cactus Jack) and current superstars The Miz and Pete Dunne.

As you can see on the following slides, the statues look fantastic, especially Roddy Piper and Cactus Jack, and you find the official descriptions for each figure below.

#30 – “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

RRP: $19.95/£15.99

Height: 128mm, Weight: 95g

Magazine Size: 16 pages

Product Description: One of the greatest heels in wrestling history, WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper helped kick off the ’80s wrestling boom with his trademark kilt, bagpipe entrance, and furious “Scottish” wit.

#31 – Pete Dunne

RRP: $19.95/£15.99

Height: 123mm, Weight: 101g

Magazine Size: 16 pages

Product Description: Known for ruthless intensity inside the ring and out, British “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne held the WWE UK Championship for almost two years, the longest title reign in modern history.

#32 – Mick Foley (Cactus Jack)

RRP: $19.95/£15.99

Height: 130mm, Weight: 131g

Magazine Size: 16 pages

Product Description: Champion, commentator, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has had many names – but as the bloodthirsty king of hardcore wrestling, Cactus Jack was among the most famous of his personas!

#33 – The Miz

RRP: $19.95/£15.99

Height: 128mm, Weight: 143g

Magazine Size: 16 pages

Product Description: The Miz got his start on reality TV, and drove up the ranks to win coveted titles, movie stardom, and his own talk show – Miz TV! Love him or loathe him, he’s definitely… awesome.

Each figure and magazine set will retail for $19.95, and you can subscribe to the WWE Championship Collection right here.

