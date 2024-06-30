Hikaru Shida Advances to Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semi-Finals on AEW Collision

For the first time in six months, a fan-favorite AEW character has made her return to television. Hikaru Shida has been a mainstay of AEW since her signing in 2019 but over the last year she hasn't been featured as much as she once was. That all changed on tonight's episode of AEW Collision when she returned for the first time since January to go up against Deonna Purrazzo in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. She looked to make a statement upon her return as the winner of both the men's and the women's tournaments will get a title shot at AEW All In.

Although she hasn't wrestled in AEW for quite a few months, she hasn't missed a beat. Shida came out swinging but she was eventually caught by Purrazzo who put her into an armbar. Shida was able to wiggle to the ropes and break the hold, then climbing the ropes for a Falcon Arrow. Purrazzo countered the pin with a cradle but Shida stopped her dead in her tracks, advancing after a Katana Kick to Purrazzo. This wiped her out and sent her straight to the mat. After the match, The Virtuosa continued her assault on Shida, aiming to take her out of the tournament with a kendo stick but Shida was saved by Purrazzo's arch nemesis in Thunder Rosa.

Hikaru Shida is BACK and looks to advance to the next round in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/C9O2Hsz3JD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2024

Shdia was part of AEW's very first branded event in 2019, Double or Nothing. She teamed with Riho and Ryo Mizunami against Aja Kong, Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki. From that moment on she gained immense popularity in the company, even cementing her name in the history books as an AEW Women's World Champion and in her first reign she held it over a year. She has become a three-time AEW Women's Champion since then, with the most recent taking place last October when she defeated Saraya. Just a month later, Toni Storm defeated her at Full Gear to become a three-time champion of her own.

Shida will next face the winner of Saraya and Mariah May which is set to take place at AEW Forbidden Door this weekend. Naturally, she has a decorated history with Saraya that would make sense for them to revisit in the tournament but Mariah May has shown a lot of promise since her debut in AEW earlier this year. Her record is undeniable, and a finals between herself and Toni Storm makes all the sense in the world to bring their storyline back full circle.

