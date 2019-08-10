Hobbs & Shaw: The Rock and Roman Reigns Discuss Their Wrestling History in Behind-The-Scenes Video

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hit theaters last week, and it showcases Dwayne Johnson‘s Samoan heritage. A huge chunk of the film follows Johnson’s character’s journey back home where he’s reunited with his estranged family. One of the actors portraying Johnson’s brother his is real-life cousin, Roman Reigns. In a recent behind-the-scenes video, Johnson and Reigns discuss the film and their family’s history with wrestling.

“In Samoan, ‘Uso’ means brother. We anchor our @HobbsAndShaw storyline in the relationship between Hobbs and his estranged brothers. One Hobbs brother in particular is very special – my cuz, @romanreigns aka Joe Anoa’i. Our lineage and bloodline goes back generations with great pride and respect for some of the greatest ring warriors of all time. Bad dudes,” he wrote.

“On set, we kept the intensity, but we were also focused, aware and highly respectful of the men in our family who came before us, sacrificing their blood, sweat & guts for each other all in the name of family and BROTHERHOOD. Much love & respect to Roman and all my brothers in our movie. We made something pretty cool for our audience, our culture and our bloodline. #HobbsAndShaw,” he added.

Many people commented on the post:

“I love how traditional this is even tho I haven’t seen it the Samoan tradition is so beautiful and I’m happy that they have made this movie and it looks awesome,” @cra3ywierdo wrote.

“I loved this movie so much,” @_rebecca.reid added.

“Thank you uso. You make us proud,” @junyerking replied.

In addition to Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw stars Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film was directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.