Hook Returns to AEW TV on Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured the welcome return of a fan-favorite, setting the stage for a match against Mr. Learning Tree himself Chris Jericho. Jericho’s ally Bryan Keith headed to the ring for a one-on-one match against Shibata, and the two would go on to have an electric match. Unfortunately, afterward Jericho and Big Bill just couldn’t help themselves and used their numbers advantage to attack Shibata. Things looked pretty bleak at that point, but then Hook made his glorious return to AEW and took the fight to Jericho and everyone else, clearing the ring and setting up a future bout.

Allies Turned Rivals

Jericho and Hook are keen to get the best of each other at this point, and Hook especially wants to take Jericho down a peg. That’s a far cry from where they started, as Jericho and Hook were actually on good terms previously, with Jericho almost taking on a mentor-style role with Hook at one point. Jericho was helping to train Hook and even set up a match between them to put Hook to the test.

Things went sour however pretty soon after, and that led to a match at AEW Dynasty for the FTW Championship. The two had a thrilling match and several close calls, but then Jericho went for a baseball bat and yelled at Hook to not make him use it. Hook responded with a middle finger and that’s when Jericho used the bat and then ended Hook’s reign with the win.

After things went badly with Jericho, Hook, and Shibata would become allies with Samoa Joe, and Joe would end up stepping into a mentor-like role with Hook from there. The two would team up too, but then Jericho would escalate things drastically when he drove a forklift backstage that had Joe loaded onto it. Jericho would then drive the forklift through a wall and bury Joe in the rubble, and Joe hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since.

Now Hook is back to get some payback, and while Joe is still out of action, at least he has Shibata in his corner. AEW All In is coming up pretty soon, so it stands to reason that Hook may want a shot at Jericho and his FTW Championship at the big pay-per-view. Jericho is probably less than likely to offer Hook a rematch, but Hook has shown he has ways of getting things done. You can find the official card for All In below.

AEW All In Card

AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (C) vs Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (C) vs Mariah May

AEW American Championship: MJF (C) vs Will Ospreay

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (C) vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (C) vs Darby Allin

AEW All In takes place in London on August 25th.

Are you excited for the impending match-up? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!