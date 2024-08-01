Kamille Delivers Impressive Win in AEW In-Ring Debut on Dynamite, Britt Baker Suspended

Last week Britt Baker D.M.D. got an unexpected introduction to the brick house known as Kamille, who made her AEW debut by attacking Baker and forming a partnership with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Since those events Baker has been suspended by Mone’s EVP allies the Young Bucks, and on tonight’s Dynamite Kamille would have her in-ring AEW debut against Brittany Jade. Unfortunately for Jade it was rather one-sided, as Kamille displayed her impressive power throughout the short match, setting up a vicious finisher and getting her first victory in All Elite Wrestling. Afterwards, Mone had to gloat a bit more, as the odds have now been stacked in Mercedes’ favor at All In.

An Impressive Display

Kamille didn’t even wait for a bell before charging forward and spearing Jade, and things just got rolling from there. Kamille connected with multiple chops to the chest before dragging Jade’s face across the ropes from one end of the ring to the other, and then she lifted Jade off the ground from the turnbuckle a number of times before throwing Jace across the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kamille then hit an amazing leaping leg drop as Mone laughed outside the ring. Kamille then set up for a vicious slam and that was all she wrote for the match, giving Kamille the big win. Mone then praised her new ally and also talked about Baker, who was suspended after the events at San Diego Comic-Con. She was suspended by the Bucks mind you, as Tony Khan is the one that booked their match at AEW All In, much to Mone’s dismay.

Meeting at All In

This all seems from the AEW Comic-Con panel where Baker was speaking of Mone to the audience before Mone and Kamille crashed the panel. Mone then took more shots at Baker, taunting her that she would never have a shot at the TBS Championship at All In, and then also sarcastically asked about how she was feeling after the attack from Kamille. A brawl almost broke out at the panel and that’s when Tony Khan got between them and made the match official.

“Another question Britt, how does it feel that you’re never going to be as good as Mercedes Mone? How does it feel that you’re never going to get the TBS Champion again? How does it feel that you’re not going to have a match at All In, because I’ll be facing anyone but you,” Mone said. “But Britt, I’ll let you get a close look at this for the very last time because you’re never going to get this Title b****.”

What did you think of Kamille’s AEW debut? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!