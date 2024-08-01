AEW’s Kris Statlander Cheats to Get CMLL World Women’s Title Shot on Dynamite

Former friends turned rivals Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale faced each other in an Eliminator Match, which if won would give Statlander a shot at the CMLL World Women’s Championship. With Stokely at ringside, Statlander and Nightingale would get serious pretty quickly, conveying just how much bad blood lies between the two former allies. The match was anyone’s to take throughout most of the match, but then Stokely was able to slip Statlander a chain and distract the referee long enough for Statlander to knock out the Champ with that chain without getting disqualified. Statlander got the win and now earns a shot at the Title, though the duo wasn’t done with the Champ, as they delivered another brutal attack in the ring before they departed.

Bad Blood

Statlander got the first strike with a big top rope dropkick, and then Statlander went in with loud chops. Nightingale dodged a charge that sent Statlander into the turnbuckle and then Nightingale got in some chops of her own before connecting with another kick. Nightingale delivered a powerful elbow strike into suplex and then went for the pin, but Statlander kicked out.

Statlander thought she got a hit in but Nightingale dodged it and stayed on the attack outside the ring, throwing Statlander into the barricade. Unfortunately, a cannonball went awry, as Statlander got out of the way and sent Nightingale right into the barricade. Statlander pounced on the vulnerable moment and slammed Nightingale into the steel steps before going for a cover in the ring, but Nightingale kicked out.

Statlander stayed aggressive and didn’t give the Champ room to breathe at all, pulling at her jaw and then slamming her into the turnbuckle before going for a cover, though Nightingale almost countered it. Statlander was back in the driver’s seat though soon after, pressing Nightingale’s neck against the ropes. Nightingale came back but Statlander knocked her right back down and connected with more elbow strikes before locking in a hold.

The two stars traded strikes but Nightingale hit back-to-back lariats and then delivered a quick spine buster into a pin, but Statlander kicked out. Nightingale went for the Doctor Bomb but Statlander was able to stay on her feet. A back elbow from Statlander halted the Champ’s momentum and allowed her to get Nightingale on her shoulders, and the follow-through with an ax kick almost got Statlander the pin, but Nightingale kicked out.

Things Go Sideways

The two traded strikes outside the ring and then Nightingale lifted Statlander and hit her with a huge Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Nightingale then went after Stokely and even hit him in the back of the head, but Statlander was able to attack her and get her in the ring, only to be countered by the Champ. Nightingale then caught Statlander in mid-air and slammed her down, but Statlander kicked out of the cover attempt.

Nightingale had Statlander on the top rope but got knocked down with a headbutt and Statlander hit the 450 splash into a pin, only for Nightingale to kick out at the very last second. Stokely then passed Statlander a chain and distracted the referee, allowing Statlander to wrap the chain around her arm and clock Nightingale with it, knocking her out long enough to get the pin and the shot at the CMLL Title. Statlander went one further though, grabbing a chair and attacking Nightingale with it before leaving the ring.

