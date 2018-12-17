WWE TLC: How to Watch, Start Time, Final Card

WWE presents TLC on Sunday evening, a card full of tremendous matches despite television lacking in interest over the last couple of weeks.
The show takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Unless you’re in Northern California, you are probably watching from home like the rest of us. Below is all of the information that you need to tune into the show tonight, as well as the full match card. And in case you missed it, make sure to check out our staff predictions here on ComicBook.com.
When To Watch: WWE TLC officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a one hour long kickoff show that begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.
How To Watch: WWE TLC will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by way of virtually every streaming set top device (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One, XBOX 360, PS3) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.
The full card for the 2018 edition of WWE TLC is as follows:
- WWE Championship Match
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
- TLC Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax
- Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
- TLC Match
Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin
Stipulation: Strowman earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins but will lose all authority if he loses.
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
- Chairs Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton
- Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals
TBA vs. TBA
- Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
- Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
- Tables Match
Natalya vs. Ruby Riott
Remember to check in with us here at ComicBook.com during the show for full results and analysis. Let us know in the comments section below what you are most looking forward to tonight at WWE TLC!