WWE TLC: How to Watch, Start Time, Final Card

WWE presents TLC on Sunday evening, a card full of tremendous matches despite television lacking in interest over the last couple of weeks.

The show takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Unless you’re in Northern California, you are probably watching from home like the rest of us. Below is all of the information that you need to tune into the show tonight, as well as the full match card. And in case you missed it, make sure to check out our staff predictions here on ComicBook.com.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When To Watch: WWE TLC officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a one hour long kickoff show that begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

How To Watch: WWE TLC will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by way of virtually every streaming set top device (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One, XBOX 360, PS3) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

The full card for the 2018 edition of WWE TLC is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose TLC Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day TLC Match

Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin

Stipulation: Strowman earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins but will lose all authority if he loses.



Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin Stipulation: Strowman earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins but will lose all authority if he loses. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander Chairs Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Tables Match

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

Remember to check in with us here at ComicBook.com during the show for full results and analysis. Let us know in the comments section below what you are most looking forward to tonight at WWE TLC!