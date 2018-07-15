Hulk Hogan Backstage at Extreme Rules, Apologizes to WWE Superstars for Racist Comments

Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE television appears to be imminent.

The former WWF and WCW world champion wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he met with numerous WWE Superstars hours before the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

The tweet came mere hours after Hogan was spotted traveling to Pittsburgh and WWE’s announcement that he had been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported Hogan arrived at the PPG Paints Arena, the site of Sunday night’s pay-per-view, and formally apologized to the locker room for comments he previously made. In 2015 Hogan was caught on tape saying a number of racist remarks regarding African Americans, and the audio was leaked online as part of his infamous sex tape. WWE was quick to sever all ties with “The Hulkster,” including mentioning him on WWE television.

“… Hogan spent a long time apologizing for what he said and for hurting others and embarassing the company with his comments,” Johnson wrote, citing multiple WWE sources who were present at the meeting. “Hogan then took time to remind everyone to always remember to think about what they are saying, pointing out that in today’s day and age, they have to remember that there are always cameras everywhere and they could be recorded even when they don’t realize they are.”

Johnson’s report added that there’s a possibility Hogan could be at either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live this week, though his involvement with both shows is still unknown.

Hogan had publicly advocated for a return to the company for well over a year. According to WWE’s official announcement, his reinstatement is seen as a second chance.

“This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake,” the statement read. “These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.”

Extreme Rules begins on the WWE Network at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night.