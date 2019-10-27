Watch: Hulk Hogan Explains His Actions From Confrontation With Man at Hotel Bar

After appearing on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown to promote an upcoming match at Crown Jewel, Hulk Hogan went viral on Saturday after a video of him shouting at a man in a hotel bar went viral on social media. “The Hulkster” told the man to calm down because he had “no idea who he dealing with” and made a crack about the man’s wife by saying, “Let me tell you something, brother, the last time I had a Shirley Temple was when me and your wife got together.”

Hogan popped up on his Facebook page on Saturday afternoon to explain what happened. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he and Ric Flair were trying to have a quiet drink at a hotel bar, but that a drunk man consistently bothered the two of them and sent over a pair of Shirley Temples as an insult. As Hogan tried to leave, the man traded more words with him.

“On the way out, what doesn’t show on the video, the guy that Flair ran off that was really drunk goes, ‘Hey Hogan, you’re a f—ing d—!’ Usually I keep going, but for some reason I just stopped dead in my tracks,” Hogan said. “I turned around and look at him, and the only I could think to say was the line Flair dropped.

“I said, ‘Well, brother, I dare you to come outside and say this to my face’ I don’t know if the video showed this,” he continued, then added that Brian Kendrick and a few other WWE wrestlers were also at the bar and were getting ready for a fight in case things got physical.

“As I’m arguing with the guy, I notice Brian Kendrick circling the wagons,” Hogan continued. “I see all the other guys ‘in position’ and I go, ‘Oh my God, this could get crazy.’ But that’s all that happened and I went up to the room.”

Luckily no fighting took place. Hogan is currently in a feud with Flair on WWE television over who the greatest wrestler of all time is, but since both men are too old to continue wrestling they’ve both recruited teams of five men to compete in a 10-man tag match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Oct. 31. Team Hogan is comprised of Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Rusev, Shorty G and Ali while Team Flair features Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.