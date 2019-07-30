Hulk Hogan Explains Why He Can Never Wrestle Again

Hulk Hogan appeared on The Steve Austin Show alongside “Stone Cold” Steve Austin this week and seemed to close the book on any kind of in-ring return in the future.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that the nine back surgeries he underwent in the late 2000s-early 2010s forced him to step away from being an active wrestler permanently.

“I went in for one back surgery and it turned into having nine back surgeries,” Hogan explained. “I actually wrestled The Rock with a knee replacement, a hip replacement and then when I had the other knee and hip done, I kept going, but as soon as they cut on my back it was game over. I was hoping that if they cut on my back one time, I’d have the fusion like Shawn Michaels and I could keep going, but the doctors that wanted me to have the fusion said, ‘Try everything else first!’

“I went to a place called Laser Spine,” he added. “They cut me six times and they basically took me out of the game. They cut so much bone away. Things went awry after the first six surgeries and then the last three surgeries, well after they told my new wife Jennifer I’d never walk again after the six surgeries, it took me three more twelve hour surgeries to get up on my feet rolling again.

Hogan explained that with the exception of his arthritis he is fairly mobile for his age (65).

“I can’t wrestle again, but I’m really cool other than this darn arthritis kicking in and I’m gonna be 66 years old in week,” Hogan said. “I still work out with weights, use light weight, but my parents before they passed away, when they were my age their hands were crippled up like a sideshow freak. Their hands were crippled and swollen and everything like that so with the vitamins and taking care of myself with organic food, I’m not there, but the main thing is the arthritis, I had no idea what that word really meant til you feel what it means and boy, the arthritis is definitely something that changes the game, but I’m doing good man.”

The former WWF and WCW Champion last appeared on WWE television at the Raw Reunion special on the July 22 episode of Monday Night Raw.

