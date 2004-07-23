Impact Wrestling's Kiera Hogan Wants to Bring Back Halle Berry's Catwoman Suit

✖

2021 is kicking off with a big Impact Wrestling pay-per-view in Hard to Kill, and one of the more anticipated matches on the card is the match that will decide who will become this era's first Knockouts Tag Team Champions. It will be Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz throwing down against Havok and Nevaeh for the titles, and ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Hogan all about the big match, but we also talked a little DC, and she revealed that she would love to play a live-action Catwoman, though it would be the Halle Berry version.

We asked if there was a superhero she would love to play in a movie or game, and she brought up a previous occasion where she wanted to debut a Catwoman costume based on Berry's film, and she's up for bringing that back to the screen.

"I worked for a company who does Cosplay FSCW usually run out of South Florida, but they traveled pre-pandemic," Hogan said. "They give different wrestlers characters, like my girlfriend, she played Mileena from Mortal Kombat, which was really cool. And I played Amara, but I suggested, I really wanted to play Halle Berry's Catwoman, because I think I would make a cool Catwoman. I'm little and I can jump, I think I would be a cool cat."

I asked if it would be specifically Berry's Catwoman costume, and Hogan was all in. "Yes. It will be the hot, sexy... I will be the hottest cat period, just like that," Hogan said.

So who knows, maybe Hogan will get to bring Berry's Catwoman suit back one day, or perhaps she can debut some Catwoman-themed gear in the ring after she's holding one of those Knockouts Tag Team Championships. We'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the full card for Impact's Hard to Kill below.

Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin vs AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

Eddie Edwards vs Sami Callihan (Barbed Wire Massacre)

X Division Champion Manik vs Rohit Raju vs Chris Bey (X Division Championship Match)

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Taya Valkyrie (Knockouts Championship Match)

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs Havok and Nevaeh (Knockouts Tag Team Championship)

Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs Rhino, Tommy Dreamer, and Cousin Jake (Old School Rules Match)

The Karate Man vs Ethan Page

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb vs Rosemary and Crazy Steve

Josh Alexander vs Brian Myers

You can watch Hogan and Steelz in action during tonight's Hard to Kill, which airs on FITE TV at 8 PM EST.

