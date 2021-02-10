Impact Wrestling Announces New Show for AXS TV

✖

Impact Wrestling will debut a new show on AXS TV next week. Dubbed Before The Impact, the hour-long show will premiere at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 16 prior to the latest episode of Impact Wrestling. The company put out an official press release on Wednesday with the announcement, stating, "A new one-hour weekly TV show from IMPACT Wrestling - BEFORE THE IMPACT - will debut next Tuesday, February 16, on AXS TV, it was announced last night. 'BTI' will air at 7pm ET/4pm PT every Tuesday night on AXS TV as a lead-in to the action-packed flagship IMPACT! show which airs at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Nashville-based sportscaster Jon Burton will be BTI's host. The NewsChannel5 anchor will be joined by reporters Gia Miller and Josh Mathews."

Both Josh Matthews and Impact executive vice president Scott D'Amore commented in the release.

"BTI will feature in-depth previews of the biggest matches, exclusive interviews with IMPACT Wrestling stars, behind-the-scenes access you won't see anywhere else and an exclusive match each week," Matthews said.

"BEFORE THE IMPACT will be IMPACT Wrestling's version of a pregame show," D'Amore added. "Fans have been asking for more IMPACT action on AXS TV and we're excited to debut a new show and format with BTI."

BREAKING: A new one-hour weekly TV show Before the IMPACT will debut next Tuesday, February 16 at 7pm ET on @AXSTV! BTI will feature in-depth previews, exclusive interviews with IMPACT Wrestling stars, and an exclusive match each week. FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/adchTxQLeB pic.twitter.com/cgCUSJDmtr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021

Impact has been taping out of Nashville's Skyway Studios since mid-2020 in front of new crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next week's episode will see the fallout from Impact Plus' next event, No Surrender, featuring the continued crossover with All Elite Wrestling.

Check out the card for the show below: