Impact Wrestling’s The IInspiration Debut Britney Spears Inspired Gear at Sacrifice

It’s a busy night in the world of wrestling, and that includes Impact Wrestling, who is holding its Sacrifice event in Philadelphia, PA. The loaded card featured a match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships between Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) vs The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood), but the Knockouts Champions got fans talking before the match even started. When they hit the ring they were wearing matching gear, and it didn’t take long for fans to notice that the gear was an homage to Britney Spears’ iconic I’m a Slave 4 U gear from the MTV VMAs.

The gear featured the green tops, blue shorts, and blue and pink sashes from Britney’s original costume for the show, and all that was missing was the Python she had around her shoulders.

The IInspiration’s gear is certainly something the Pop icon would love, and you can check out the gear in the video above.

While Spears has a number of legendary costumes, her I’m A Slave 4 U costume from the VMAs is one of her most iconic. Not only was it gorgeous, but she also held a large Python for parts of the performance as she walked around, creating a memorable visual that is hard to forget.

Recently WWE’s Liv Morgan also recreated an iconic Spears look when she revealed a red Oops I Did It Again-inspired jumpsuit at Elimination Chamber, so we’ll have to wait and see who pays homage to the Popstar next.

As for Sacrifice, you can find the full card and current results below.

Impact World Championship: Moose (C) vs Heath

Knockouts World Championship: Mickie James (C) vs Tasha Steelz

AAA Reina de Reinas and ROH Women’s World Championship Champ Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs TBA

Impact World Tag Team Championships: The Good Brothers (C) vs Violent By Design (Eric Young and Joe Doering)

Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Influence defeated The Inspiration

Impact X-Divison Championship: Trey Miguel (C) defeats Jake Something

Eddie Edwards defeats Rhino

JONAH defeats PCO

Alex Shelley vs Jay White

