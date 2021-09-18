Impact Wrestling Inducts Former Champion into Hall of Fame

Impact Wrestling held a set of tapings on September 17th, and during those tapings, they held their Knockouts Knockdown event, which will hit TV on October 9th. During the event, Impact inducted Awesome Kong into their Hall of Fame (via Fightful), and during the ceremony, she dedicated her induction to Daffney, who passed away on September 1st. Awesome Kong has been a major factor in Impact Wrestling and before that TNA over the years, and she was part of one of the great rivalries in wrestling during her time in Impact with Gail Kim, and that’s in addition to all the Championship gold she held there.

Awesome Kong is a two-time Knockouts Champion as well as a Knockouts Tag Team Champion (which she won with Hamada). She was the 2015 Queen of the KNockouts and won the gold in 2016, and during that same year, she inducted Gail Kim into the Hall of Fame.

She recently announced her official retirement from wrestling at NWA Empowerrr, and it was to none other than Gail Kim, bringing things full circle. You can read what she said after entering the ring below.

“Now, some of you may not know, but I’m not much for words. It’s been a hard hard year in the Kong residence, and only one thing could get me off my couch and away from the delicious ice cream bars and that’s this woman right here,” Awesome Kong said. “And I said to myself if I’m going to go out, I’m going to go out with the toughest hoe I know, I love you. I’m done, and I love you, Gail.”

Thank You Kong chants broke out, and Kim said “I really really am at a loss for words right now. I don’t even know what to say to you right now. You’re so special to me, and we will always have a bond for life. Thank you Kong.”

They hugged and the fans cheered for both stars, and it made for an unforgettable moment during an already memorable night.

We can’t wait to see it actually unfold on television when it airs, but congratulations to Awesome Kong for her induction and her legendary career.