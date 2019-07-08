Watch: Impact Wrestling Promotes Rhyno in Storyline Despite Still Being Under WWE Contract

WWE veteran Rhyno announced back in May that he intends to leave WWE once his current contract expires on July 17. And based on what happened at (TNA) Impact Wrestling‘s Slammiversary XVII event on Sunday night, it looks like he’s already got plans for where he’ll go next.

News of the former ECW Champion stepping away from WWE first broke during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“July 17th is my last date there,” he said. “They actually offered me more than twice my downside but it wasn’t where they would have to use me because the downside is so large and it wasn’t about money it was about me wanting to be on the road work and helping the younger guys kind of like a player coach.”

“It was a mutual understanding that we were not going to figure out a number,” he continued. “And they’ve been great, I can’t say anything bad about them. I had a lot of fun. I was afraid that they would say yes to a larger downside than what they offered me because I was afraid that they would still sit me at home.”

Fast forward to Sunday night where Brian Cage retained the Impact World Championship against Michael Elgin. The heelish Elgin pulled Don Callis into the ring after the match and attempted to powerbomb him, only for a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask to run in and spear him right in the gut. Based on the man’s body type, ponytail and mannerisms, it was pretty obvious that he was meant to be Rhyno — or at the very least he was a stand-in meant to look like him.

.@MrGMSI_BCage retains the World Championship but CHAOS ERUPTS after the match! Who is the MASKED MAN?

Rhyno teased on his Twitter that he was in Texas (Slammiversary took place in Dallas) during the weekend of the event, and according to Fightful he was backstage at the show.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin followed up on WWE’s reaction to the stunt, saying that nothing will likely come from it.

Spoke to a source in WWE who confirmed Rhyno's WWE contract expires on July 17, but they said the company is unlikely to make an issue out of his masked appearance at Slammiversary over the weekend.

According to Cagematch, Rhyno’s last official match in WWE was at WrestleMania 35 when he took part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.