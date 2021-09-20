Former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan reportedly suffered a broken ankle at the latest Impact Wrestling tapings this past Saturday, and according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer he has already undergone surgery and will be out of action until next Spring. Callihan faced Kenny Omega for the Impact title back at Slammiversary in July, but wound up losing to “The Belt Collector” in a No Disqualification match. After several failed attempts at earning another title shot, Callihan teamed with former rival Eddie Edwards to face W. Morrisey and Moose in a tag match at the Victory Road event and lost.

Callihan has yet to confirm his surgery and recovery timetable. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

After his WWE run as the hacker Solomon Crowe floundered, Callihan found new life on the independent scene in promotions like Lucha Underground, Major League Wrestling and Impact. He dethroned Brian Cage for the Impact World Championship in October 2019, then dropped in to Tessa Blanchard at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January 2020.

Sami Callihan suffered a broken ankle Saturday at the Impact tapings and had surgery. Looks to be out until spring 2022. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 20, 2021

Leading up to his title match with Omega, Callihan spoke with ComicBook about what separates Impact from the rest of the wrestling business.

“I think storytelling. I think we have the best storylines in professional wrestling right now. I think we have one of the best, if not the best, episodic weekly television programs in the entire world right now. People get our show. It’s easy to watch. It’s not stuff where you’re going to fast forward through 90% of the show and watch 10% of it because you’re bored of everything going on,” Callihan said. “Impact Wrestling is a wrestling show. We wrestling great and storytelling great and we truly are the buffet of professional wrestling. You like hardcore? We got some hard for you. You like technical? We have some of the best technical wrestlers in the world today. You like comedy wrestling? We have some of the best comedy wrestlers in the world today. Any style of wrestling, Impact Wrestling’s going to be successful at.”

Impact Wrestling’s next major event, Bound for Glory, is set to take place at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas on Oct. 23. The show’s main event has already been confirmed, as X Division Champion Josh Alexander will invoke Option C and challenge Christian Cage for the company’s top championship. Alexander talked about his desire to use the Option C clause in an interview with ComicBook back in July.

“It’s not something that I’m going to rule out,” Alexander said. “I just really, really want to establish myself as one of the best X Division champions of all time before I do anything. And I think giving up that championship wouldn’t help that situation until that’s been solidified.”