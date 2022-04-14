Impact Wrestling’s William Morrissey Reflects on His Road to Recovering from His Seizure

Impact Wrestling star William Morrissey suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal back in 2018 in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, and tonight he will return to that same arena for a new episode of Impact Wrestling, but this time he is in a much different and far better place. It’s understandable that this is an emotional return for the star, and Morrissey took to Twitter to reflect on how far he’s come since that moment and how much he appreciates life and all of its blessings. You can read his full post below.

“In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena,” Morrissey wrote. “Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings. Thank you. Everyone 🙏🏼”

We couldn’t be happier for Morrissey and it’s awesome to see him doing well. Morrissey debuted for Impact Wrestling at 2021’s Rebellion, stepping in for Eric Young in their eight-man tag match. Since then he’s taken on a number of Impact’s biggest stars, and that doesn’t look to end anytime soon.

It was shocking back in 2018 when he collapsed to the floor during the House of Hardcore event. He collapsed and started to convulse, and medics were quickly called in to take him to the hospital. As Morrissey stated, it was due to alcohol withdrawals, but things look far different for the Impact star now, and that’s a wonderful thing.

In a previous interview with the Vegas Bad Boyz of Podcasting, Morrissey talked about his appreciation to Impact for taking chance on him when they brought him in last year. “Yeah, IMPACT took a risk on me last April. I know my history, I’m not an idiot and I know it was a risky decision they made and I came in and my goal was to make that risk pay off big time for them and to show the world what I could do. Over the past eight months, I’ve done nothing but that, so I think I have proven that I deserve to be in a world title match, I deserve to be a world champion and I think that I’m gonna be the face of that company and I think I deserve that too and that’s not me being an asshole, it’s me being realistic. That’s just what I believe and if it doesn’t happen, guess what? I’m just gonna keep working harder and harder and harder until it does happen,” Morrissey said.

