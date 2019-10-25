Jake Hager Bringing AEW’s Inner Circle To Bellator Fight

All Elite Wrestling, more specifically the Inner Circle, will have a presence at Bellator 231 on Friday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Jake Hager, formerly Jack Swagger of WWE, currently holds an MMA record of 2-0 and is fighting on the show against Anthony Garrett (4-2). He’s been training for the fight while at the same time making his return to pro wrestling having debuted with AEW back on their October 2nd debut edition of Dynamite on TNT.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports that Hager is bringing two of his stable mates from the Inner Circle to the fight with him. Sammy Guevara, as well as Santana and Ortiz of LAX will be in his corner. It’s also likely that they will get in the cage following the fight for a photo-op.

This is a great move for everyone involved. AEW will certainly benefit by getting some of their performers on a big MMA show, while at the same time Bellator can also benefit by having wrestling fans check out the show who may have not done so otherwise. It’s a win-win for all involved.

Now, Hager just has to go out and win the fight or that post fight photo-op could be a little awkward.