Jake Hager Still Undefeated In MMA Following Bellator 250 Bout

AEW's Jake Hager remained undefeated in his MMA career on Thursday evening. At Bellator 250 during the prelims, Hager defeated Brandon Calton via split decision to move his record to 3-0-1. The bout itself was intense (and bloody). After three rounds, both men had visible blood. And a problem that has plagued Hager recently, low blows, also came about. Hager had a fight back in October against Anthony Garrett end as a no contest after Hager his his opponent low twice.

This time, the fight continued on and Hager was declared the victor. The fight was at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT. Hager's opponent, Calton, spent two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was 2-0 professionally in MMA coming into the fight. This was also his third fight in the last 132 days.

The low blow by Hager occurred in the third round about 90 seconds before the end of the fight. Garrett said that he wanted to press on. After the round, the judges scored the fight 29-28 Calton, 29-28 Hager, and 29-28 Hager, leading to Jake's win via split decision.

🦴 The Bone Crusher was coming in strong to close out round 2️⃣.

▶️ https://t.co/z4dwej4LBD pic.twitter.com/hswAFjDYfg — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 29, 2020

Following Hager's last fight back in October, AEW used his MMA activities to expand upon his wrestling character, adding a low blow to his list of moves. We'd expect Hager's victory at Bellator 250 to no doubt be mentioned on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.

Hager's fight is viewable via the Bellator YouTube Channel. You can watch it below, starting at the 1:20:40 marker.

