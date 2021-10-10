Tyson Fury’s Brother Tommy Fury Agrees to Jake Paul Fight

After a lot of back and forth, a fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul is one major step closer to happening, as Fury has agreed to fight Paul and told Paul to send the fight contract over ASAP. The saga of these two has gone on for months, and at one point it really didn’t look like the fight would happen after Fury rejected an offer for $1 million, saying it was a lowball offer. Paul’s latest offer seemed to do the trick though, though we don’t know how much that offer was for. That said, there’s also a rather interesting stipulation involved if Paul wins (via TMZ).

The contract Paul shared on social media, which he tagged Fury in, said Paul would pay a fighter bonus of $500,000 from his personal purse if Fury wins. It’s not clear if that was all the new deal included or if the previous $1 million offer was also raised. Either way, Fury was happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get that sent over to my lawyers ASAP, right now, we’ll get that looked at and sorted because there’s not a chance in hell you’re winning this fight,” Fury said. “You’re leaving on a stretcher. You’re getting knocked spark out and you know it. Get it over to me now.”

Now, there is a stipulation involved as well. If Fury loses, the contract says he must legally change his name to Tommy Fumbles, and he would have to keep the name for no less than a year. You can read the full rundown below.

“Additional Compensation. If Fury is declared the winner of the Bout, Paul hereby agrees to pay Fury Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) directly from Paul’s purse as an additional fighter bonus, which amount shall be payable by Paul to Fury no later than one (1) business day following the completion of the Bout pursuant to wire instructions provided to Paul by Fury.

However if Paul is declared the winner of the Bout, Fury hereby agrees to (i) commence, within thirty (30) days of conclusion of the Bout, an application process with the Royal Courts of Justice in the United Kingdom to obtain a deed poll legally changing Fury’s name to “Tommy Fumbles,” (ii) change, within twenty four (24) hours of the Bout, all of his social media accounts to reflect the name “Tommy Fumbles,” and (iii) immediate after the Bout utilize the name “Tommy Fumbles” in all forms of media, including, without limitation, all post-fight interviews and press conferences. Fury shall be obligated to retain the name “Tommy Fumbles” for a period of no less than one year from the date of such legal name change.”

No date for the fight has been set yet.