Former Ring of Honor World Champion Arrives at AEW Full Gear

A former Ring of Honor World Champion has come to All Elite Wrestling during AEW Full Gear! When reports of Ring of Honor shutting down and releasing its talent from their contracts, fans were hopeful that the many talents formerly signed with the company could find work with other promotions such as AEW. Now it seems one has already made the jump and has officially become “All Elite” as former Ring of Honor World Champion (who has broken a number of championship records with the company) Jay Lethal has made his presence known with a challenge.

Tony Schiavone took the ramp at AEW Full Gear to announce Jay Lethal was joining the promotion, and Lethal’s first on-screen action was to congratulate The Inner Circle on their hard fought victory against Men of the Year and American Top Team, and subsequently take advantage of the open challenge for the TNT Championship. Although Sammy Guevara had been beaten up from the match, he still went right up to Lethal and accepted the challenge. You can check out the full exchange below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1459739240397479940?s=20

With Guevara recognizing Lethal’s challenge, the TNT Championship match between the two has been officially set for Wednesday on the next edition of AEW Dynamite. It’s unclear what kind of plans are in store for the former Ring of Honor Champion following this initial challenge, but it’s clear that he’s setting out to make a big statement with the company fast and early. As for the rest of the pay-per-view event, the full card and results for AEW Full Gear 2021 so far breaks down as such:

Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa def. Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose

MJF def. Darby Allin



AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers def. FTR



Bryan Danielson def. Miro

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express de. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)

Cody Rhodes and Pac def. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

AEW Women’s World Champion: Dr. Britt Baker def. Tay Conti

CM Punk def. Eddie Kingston

The Inner Circle def. Men of the Year and American Top Team

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

What do you think of Jay Lethal coming to All Elite Wrestling? What are you hoping to see from the former Ring of Honor champion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything AEW in the comments!