Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy Poke Fun at Jeff’s AEW Signing Announcement

Jeff Hardy made headlines earlier this week when he told YouTuber Jared Myers while backstage at a concert venue that he was planning on joining All Elite Wrestling. He said at the time, “I’m going to AEW. I’m so excited, until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited.” However, Hardy then popped up on Twitter the following day and wrote, “Nothing is official, Social Media. It can’t be right now. I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually? The main thing is,’Don’t get excited!’”

The 90-day “No Compete” clause from Hardy’s WWE contract doesn’t expire until the second week of March, which means he can’t sign with another major promotion until after then. It’s possible that he backed off the AEW statement in order to avoid any legal issues with the WWE. That, however, hasn’t stopped Matt Hardy from dropping numerous hints about Jeff’s arrival on AEW programming, nor has it prevented the two from alluding to his situation in various YouTube videos.

“We are coming to Clover, South Carolina on March 19th and we are wrestling Griff Garrison and Marcus Cross,” Matt said in a video hyping up the pair working an independent event on March 19. “Two young guys. I don’t know about these young guys in the business, it’s hard to trust young people in this day and age. Now speaking of young guys, what about that young guy that was a VIP at your concert, and you [Jeff] tried to give him a very special, honest, l intimate conversation with you, and he ended up blowing up this inside intel you gave him and he ended up putting it on YouTube.”

“Exactly, f— that guy to the sun,” Jeff responded, flipping off the camera.

Matt and Jeff Hardy address that interview where Jeff said “I’m going to AEW.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LpqefxOlYF — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 26, 2022

Hardy explained elsewhere in that interview why he chose to leave WWE and refuse their offer of a return. That, according to Matt, including Jeff getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I’m just so over it,” Hardy explained. “My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No, You know what’s important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F— WWE man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f—ing go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife and my two girls.”

In the meantime, Matt will team with Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy at AEW’s upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, taking on Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Trios Match. The growing tension between Matt and Andrade over control of the AHFO could be what sets the stage for The Hardy Boyz’s AEW arrival.