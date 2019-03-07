Jeff Jarrett Added to WWE’s Creative Team

WWE made another addition to their creative team this week, as PWInsider reported on Thursday that WWE has brought in WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

“We are told this is a full-time executive level role in the company,” PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson wrote on Thursday.

A few years ago the idea that Jarrett would be back in the WWE, let alone as part of the writing team, seemed impossible. After refusing to pick up Jeff Jarrett’s WCW contract after their company folded by having Vince McMahon mock him on an episode of Monday Night Raw, Jarrett and his father Jerry Jarrett launched TNA Wrestling in 2002. With young stars such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe combined with established veterans like Kurt Angle, Sting and Kevin Nash along with a television deal with Spike, TNA eventually became the No. 2 wrestling promotion in the United States. TNA even tried to launch a second Monday Night War by moving Impact to Monday nights in 2010, though low ratings forced the show to switch back to Thursdays months later.

While TNA (now Impact Wrestling) is still standing to this day, Jarrett has not been involved with the company since 2017. He made his return to the WWE in 2018 as part of that year’s WWE Hall of Fame class.

Back in January news broke that Jarrett had been signed on with the WWE to be a backstage producer. He appeared in the ring as an entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match in January, and had a brief feud with a now-heel Elias in the following weeks.

Though he never held a world championship during his tenure with the WWE/E, he won a combined 10 world championships between his time in WCW (four) and TNA (six, back when it was recognized as the NWA World Heavyweight Championship). His most notable championship reigns in the WWF were in his six runs as Intercontinental Champion, the last of which was in 1999.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. back in February, Jarrett admitted he was “speechless” when the WWE asked him to appear in the Rumble match.

“Very rarely does Double J get speechless, but it was really hard to put into words after the Rumble match because I was as surprised as anybody that I got the call,” he said.

Jarrett’s addition to the creative team is just the latest backstage move by the WWE. Bruce Prichard, Chris Parks (Abyss in TNA) and “The Hurricane” Shane Helms have all recently joined the company, while long-time backstage agent Arn Anderson was recently fired over a reported incident involving Alicia Fox.