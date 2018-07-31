Jerry Lawler Makes First Comments Since Brian Christopher’s Death

Former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher was taken off life support on Sunday after attempting suicide in his Memphis jail cell. His father, WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry “The King” Lawler just spoke with a Memphis news outlet on the tragic passing of his son.

In a phone interview with Memphis’ FOX13 Lawler says he rushed to Memphis from North Carolina after learned of Brian’s hospitalization. Lawler revealed that he was holding his 46-year old son’s hands in his final moments.

Lawler also mentioned that there’s “more than meets the eye” in regard to his son’s death an pending investigation by Tennesse authorities. Lawler said he couldn’t not elaborate due to the ongoing police investigation.

Brian Lawler was being kept in solitary confinement due to his celebrity status after a July 7 DUI arrest. It’s believed the pending investigation is standard procedure, as Lawler’s death show little indication of foul play. The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation issued the following statement:

“At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail. On Saturday evening, Brian C. Lawler (DOB 1/10/72) was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon. Preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play. However, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Lawler was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on July 7th on charges of DUI, Driving on Revoked, and Evading Arrest.”

John Doolen, the Hardeman County Sheriff, also released a statement.

“Mr. Lawler, a resident of Hardeman County, was arrested for third offense DUI, driving on a revoked driver’s license and felony evading arrest. Mr. Lawler’s bond was set at $40.000. He appeared before the Judge of the General Sessions Court at which time his family requested time to determine if they were going to hire a private attorney or wanted the public defender to represent Mr. Lawler. Mr. Lawler, because of his notoriety, was placed in a cell by himself but as the Sheriff’s Department had no indication he was suicidal, he was not on suicide watch. When Mr. Lawler was discovered, he was given CPR and air lifted to the MED in Memphis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was notified and requested to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lawler. Any further information will be provided by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.”