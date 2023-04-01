Jerry 'The King' Lawler Returns to WWE TV During Andy Kaufman's Hall of Fame Induction

WWE is inducting its 2023 class into the Hall of Fame tonight, a class that includes Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, Tim White, and Rey Mysterio. It also includes Andy Kaufman, so it was fitting that the presentation also included a WWE Legend that is synonymous with Kaufman's entry into wrestling. That would be Jerry 'The King' Lawler, who suffered from a stroke earlier this year and has been recovering after returning home from the ICU. Lawler appeared on the video screen and expressed his wishes to be there in person, but it was great to see him looking better and on the road to recovery. We wish Jerry Lawler all the best and a continued recovery.

Lawler said "Well I certainly wish I could be there with you all tonight in person to celebrate this memorable night. Inducting Andy Kaufman into the WWE Hall of Fame. One of my most memorable moments in my career certainly involved Andy Kaufman, and since I'm home recording, I've asked my very very good friend Jimmy Hart to induct him into the Hall of Fame. And Jimmy don't forget, this would have been the biggest night of his life."

Later Kaufman's family took the stage and his brother told a story about how they would watch wrestling on TV. "We'd imitate the wrestling, and our twin bed was the ring. Andy would let me put him in a headlock. Those are some of my early memories of my brother. His sister Carol would then say "Andy saw the beauty in this world and that's why he ignored all the people who told him to stop wrestling. Who told him it was bad for his career. He did it anyway because he loved it, just like all of you love it."

Lawler's family revealed an update on Lawler after the news broke of his condition, writing, "Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future."

Previously Jim Ross spoke with Lawler after he was in the hospital, and he shared an update on his friend on Twitter. Ross wrote, "I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight. He's obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry's prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing"

We wish Lawler all the best, and congratulations to the Kaufman family on Andy's WWE Hall of Fame Induction.