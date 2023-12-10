Jey Uso Hints at the Return of "Yeet" Catchphrase

Jey Uso made waves on the internet when he showed up to the Fastlane press conference with Cody Rhodes and shouted "yeet." The word quickly became his new catchphrase and WWE even went as far as to make several t-shirt designs with "yeet" sprawled across it. Things recently became a bit challenging legally with the use of phrase within WWE as an independent wrestler has held the trademark since 2021. It was recently revealed that Kasey Huffman trademarked the phrase for merchandise after this week's episode of WWE Raw aired a video package with Uso who was seen wearing the "yeet" shirt but the font was completely blurred out, leading fans to question what was going on.

Following the episode, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net got confirmation from sources within WWE that WWE lawyers were working on the case but for the time being they were suspending all usage of the word and it wouldn't be associated with Uso going forward. On December 8 Uso tweeted "YEET!!!" from the Usos Twitter account, reigniting hope from fans that they could soon see the phrase back on WWE television.

At a recent WWE Live event in Utica, New York, Uso was seen wearing the shirt to the ring and he later posted a video to his Instagram account alerting fans that it's back. Although the shirt is still not publicly available on WWEShop.com, with a quick Google search the link to the shirt does show up, though the shirts are currently out of stock.

Since leaving the Bloodline earlier this year, Uso has really been a breakout star within WWE. Losing to his relative WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam only to have his brother also turn on him catapulted Uso into stardom as a main protagonist. He's a top merchandise seller within the company and there isn't a live show you will attend without seeing the fans in the crowd waving their hands up and down as he makes his entrance. His story of redemption with all those he wronged while he was under the influence of The Bloodline has been a tremendous arc, now cementing himself at the top with some of the top male babyfaces in Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, LA Knight and Sami Zayn.

Uso recently competed inside of War Games at Survivor Series, joining team Cody against the Judgment Day. On Monday night's Raw, Uso challenged Seth Rollins to a WWE World Heavyweight title match and although he was unsuccessful, it immediately set up a new program with himself and Drew McIntyre who went on a rampage to begin WWE Raw where he attacked Zayn. He finished the night throwing Uso through the announce table, setting a match up for the December 11 episode of Raw.