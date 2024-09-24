What Does Jey Uso's WWE Intercontinental Title Win Mean For The Bloodline Civil War's Future?

The Bloodline Civil War is brewing. This past August at WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns made his first televised appearance since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40, attacking Solo Sikoa and helping longtime rival Cody Rhodes retain the WWE Title. This attack officially set The Bloodline Civil War in motion, as Reigns and Sikoa would emphasize in subsequent weeks on WWE SmackDown, both men sending shots at one another. Sikoa has the advantage of the numbers game, as he leads Jacob Fatu and The Tongans in a new-look version of The Bloodline, while Reigns remains relatively on his own save for a temporary alliance with Rhodes.

Where Does The Bloodline Civil War Go From Here?

(Photo: WWE, NJPW, MLW)

With WWE Survivor Series on the horizon, it has long been believed that Reigns vs. The Bloodline will culminate in a War Games Match at that premium live event. If that is to happen, Reigns needs at least two (three if Rhodes leaves his side after WWE Bad Blood) other competitors to even the odds.

The perfect puzzle piece fit to this circumstance is a reunion of The Bloodline OGs: Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. Jimmy has been off of television since April, his return likely being saved for this storyline. Zayn is currently entangled with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, but that feud appears to be a short-term program. Before this past Monday, Jey seemed to be maintaining his singles momentum without committing to any larger storylines, all signs pointing to him reintegrating into The Bloodline angle when the time was right. Now, those plans are up in the air.

Jey captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship on WWE Monday Night Raw, closing the red brand broadcast by beating then-titleholder Bron Breakker to an explosive ovation from the Ontario, California crowd. The Yeet Man was showered with well wishes from peers and fans alike. There's no telling how long Jey's WWE Intercontinental Title reign is planned to be, but based on the immediate reception, it doesn't appear to be a transitional run.

This puts WWE in an odd spot going into the likely Reigns vs. The Bloodline match at WWE Survivor Series, leaving effectively three potential outcomes.

Plans could continue to progress in the theorized direction. Jey could lose the WWE Intercontinental Title before WWE Survivor Series, maybe initially rejecting Reigns's offer to reunite before eventually accepting due to The Bloodline costing him his singles prize. Staying in that lane, Jey could simply continue his reign while making a pit stop in The Bloodline story, not unlike Rhodes remaining WWE Champion as he stops in to battle The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood. This would also create an intriguing power dynamic visual between himself and Reigns, as the longtime "Right Hand Man" would, for the first time in his career, be with singles gold as his longtime manipulative superior is without anything.

On the flip side, Jey could could just not get involved. At the end of the day, Jey is a member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster while everyone involved in The Bloodline story reside on WWE SmackDown. Jey could easily continue his obligations as WWE Intercontinental Champion without ever crossing paths with Reigns as November passes.

If that is the case, what does Reigns's WWE Survivor Series team look like? Does Jimmy Uso return just for the remaining two spots to be filled by outsiders? If Rhodes stays linked, who becomes the fourth member? Are Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano willing to continue their fight against Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa by aligning with Reigns?

WWE Survivor Series goes down on Saturday, November 30th.