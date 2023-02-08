WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Expected to Make a Full Recovery (Update)

Jerry Lawler was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after suffering a stroke in Florida. While the wrestling community was scared for the 73-year-old's well-being at first, a few updates have since popped up with good news regarding his recovery. Dutch Mantell tweeted out on Tuesday afternoon, (Lawler) experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke. Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he's improving."

Jim Ross, who worked alongside Lawler for years on the Monday Night Raw commentary team, then gave an update late Tuesday night after briefly speaking with "The King." He wrote, "I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight. He's obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry's prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers."

Lawler suffered a heart attack during a match on Raw back in 2012 and a stroke in 2018, but has since made consistent appearances on WWE TV via the pay-per-view kickoff show panel and a few "Kings Court" segments. Stay tuned for more updates on Jerry Lawler as they become available.

I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight.

He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech.

Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing pic.twitter.com/5pkunLriHm — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 8, 2023

Update: Lawler's official Twitter account offered an update on Wednesday, stating that while his speech is currently limited he's expected to make a full recovery.

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023

This story is developing...