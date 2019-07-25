Jimmy Uso Arrested for DUI in Florida

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested for driving under the influence near Pensacola, Florida on Thursday morning, according to a new report from TMZ.

The report states that the arrest took place at 3:04 A.M. local time, though it did not disclose Uso’s blood alcohol level . TMZ added that Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) is still in police custody on a bond of $1,000.

Uso was previously arrested in February for disorderly conduct and obstruction in Detroit after reportedly getting into a drunken dispute with police. He wound up pleading no contest in March and paying a $450 fine after his attorney struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jey Uso (real name Joshua Fatu) was arrested for a DUI back in January 2018 after a WWE live event in Hidalgo County, Texas.

The two appeared in the opening segment of the Raw Reunion special episode of Monday Night Raw this week, where John Cena poked fun at their legal troubles when they challenged him to a rap battle.

“Respect for calling me out, but aint no way I’m getting bested. Yall look just like your mugshots, how was it getting arrested?” Cena rapped.

Uso’s arrest earlier in the year did not stop the pair from being featured on WWE television. The two assisted Kofi Kingston in getting his eventual WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 (which he won and is still champion), then were moved to Raw where they could start a new feud with The Revival (which continued with a non-title win against the reigning champions on Monday).

Since their debut in May 2010, the sons of Rikishi have established themselves as one of the top tag teams in the world with six reigns as WWE Tag Team Champions.

As of Thursday, no tag title matches have been announced for WWE’s next major pay-per-view SummerSlam, which takes place on Aug. 11 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.